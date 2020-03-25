62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Don’t bet that Las Vegas will come “roaring back.”

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
March 24, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2020 - 9:08 pm

Kudos and a tip of the hat to the Review-Journal for presenting columns and letters calling out the extent of the governor’s draconian measures. And for those shills who predict the area will “come roaring back,” I seriously wonder how many businesses will have shut their doors by that time and be unable to “roar.”

P.S. According to the governor’s guidelines, “licensed cannabis entities” are essential. Excuse me?

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
2
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
Las Vegas law firm sues China over coronavirus outbreak
3
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
Nevada’s first coronavirus death: ‘It hit him like a ton of bricks’
4
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas furloughing part-time workers
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas furloughing part-time workers
5
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County
2 new COVID-19 deaths in Clark County
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST