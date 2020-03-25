LETTER: Don’t bet that Las Vegas will come “roaring back.”

(Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Kudos and a tip of the hat to the Review-Journal for presenting columns and letters calling out the extent of the governor’s draconian measures. And for those shills who predict the area will “come roaring back,” I seriously wonder how many businesses will have shut their doors by that time and be unable to “roar.”

P.S. According to the governor’s guidelines, “licensed cannabis entities” are essential. Excuse me?