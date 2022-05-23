LETTER: Don’t blame Biden for all our problems

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In response to the recent letter “Biden’s damage”:

Every time a new issue comes to light, a lot of people blame President Joe Biden. Why? A president does not control everything in this country. Yes, he sets policies on trade and certain controls on businesses, but he does not control the day-to-day operations of business.

The writer implies that the recent baby food shortage is Mr. Biden’s fault. That’s ridiculous. The formula companies had contamination problems and then transportation issues. How is that the president’s fault?

We need to place blame on the appropriate sources when problems arise and not quickly put the blame on Mr. Biden, who has no control over the issue. This applies to other issues such as gasoline and grocery prices and rent control. The president has no magic wand he can use to change prices. It just does not work that way.