LETTER: Don’t blame video games for recent violence

Kids who played cops and robbers didn’t go out and shoot people.

In response to Brian Freymueller’s Thursday letter to the Review-Journal on video games:

I find blaming video games for recent violence to be hogwash. We used to play cops and robbers and cowboys and Indians in our day, and I don’t recall such random violence.

I get tired of hearing the same thing, “Guns don’t kill, people do.” What are you going to do? Ban people? Like it or not, gun control and stricter background checks are needed. If it weren’t for the apple in the Garden of Eden …