To win the 2020 election, Joe Biden told three egregious lies: He was a moderate, he was the most experienced candidate and he was a unifier. We know now that he was none of these. Now, he’s trying to convince us he is still capable, competent and compassionate. The question: Will the Democratic Party and independents stick with him, or are they stuck with him?