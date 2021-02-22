LETTER: Don’t worry about the “left.”

AP Photo/John Minchillo

In his Wednesday letter to the editor, retired Air Force veteran Don Dieckmann wondered if this country was still worth dying for. He then wondered: Is what the “left” wants to make America something he would be willing to die for. He went on to say that those are questions he should never have to ask himself.

Now I will ask Mr. Dieckmann a question I thought I’d never have to ask anyone today: How many people from the “left” tried to overturn our democracy on Jan. 6?

I, too, am retired Air Force and was nearly killed by NPA rebels in Angeles City, Philippines in May 1990. I want every civilian to realize that not every veteran deserves your respect or admiration. Some attended the assault on our democracy this past January, and some will stand by and watch democracy be destroyed while worrying about what the “left” might do to our country.