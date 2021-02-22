49°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t worry about the “left.”

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
February 21, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/John Minchillo
In his Wednesday letter to the editor, retired Air Force veteran Don Dieckmann wondered if this country was still worth dying for. He then wondered: Is what the “left” wants to make America something he would be willing to die for. He went on to say that those are questions he should never have to ask himself.

Now I will ask Mr. Dieckmann a question I thought I’d never have to ask anyone today: How many people from the “left” tried to overturn our democracy on Jan. 6?

I, too, am retired Air Force and was nearly killed by NPA rebels in Angeles City, Philippines in May 1990. I want every civilian to realize that not every veteran deserves your respect or admiration. Some attended the assault on our democracy this past January, and some will stand by and watch democracy be destroyed while worrying about what the “left” might do to our country.

THE LATEST
The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Er ...
LETTER: Clark County Commission changes airport name
Jeannie Hook Las Vegas

Why should our county commissioners be given the right to decide that our airport’s name will be changed? Did Clark County residents vote for this?

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Vaccine priority list is becoming absurd
Don Sexton Las Vegas

Now utility workers jump ahead of 65-69 year olds? I worked more than 30 years for the phone company. Think I can qualify that way?

The Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik ...
LETTER: Political elites scorn the ‘people’
Gary Cox Las Vegas

Once again, the political elite make a decision without any concern for what the “people” want by renaming our international airport.