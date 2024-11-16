48°F
LETTER: Dreaming about editorial cartooning

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Lorna Lightbody North Las Vegas
November 15, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I am a conservative. Right now, I wish I were a cartoonist. If so, I would submit the following for publication in your newspaper.

First: Of Kamala Harris frantically packing her suitcase with clothing and shoes flying everywhere. Off to the right there is an arrow and sign declaring “Into Obscurity.”

Another: Of Tim Walz writing at his desk. Next to him is a half-full wine glass labeled “truth serum.” Under the heading of “New Resume” he has listed his credentials — head coach at XX high school, retired as (inflated rank) from National Guard, Served honorably in Iraq, eyewitness to Tiananmen Square and vice president of the United States.

And finally: Joe Biden standing in front of the White House holding a tin cup and a sign requesting “Donations accepted for my presidential library.”

My apologies to Michael Ramirez.

