LETTER: Dumbing down academic standards won’t help students

(Getty Images)

In response to your April 23 editorial on a San Diego high school eliminating advanced classes: The school is punishing students who want to learn and value the chance to get an education.

I took both advanced and regular classes in high school. I can tell you the differences between the two. A big percentage of class time in regular classes was spent on attempts by the teacher to beg students to behave and listen. Information had to be repeated — and repeated again. In my advanced classes, we had students from a variety of backgrounds. What everyone did have in common was they wanted to be there. They were engaged. They asked questions, and they held themselves accountable for their performances.

Canceling advanced classes will do nothing for those who don’t make an effort to learn. It will hurt the students who put forth the extra effort, the ones who have a parent or parents who expect their children to want to learn and do what it takes to make that happen. Shame on any schools that make this choice.