LETTER: Dying on your own terms

In response to your Oct. 21 story on assisted suicide (“Woman wants right to die on her own terms”):

On Oct. 13, my husband passed away from terminal cancer. We discussed doctor-assisted death but knew it was not legal in Nevada. With hospice care, I was able to ease his transition from life to a peaceful death. I just wish I could have eased his severe pain sooner. His pain was my pain. There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

I very much support Hanna Olivas and her decision to go to California, but I need her to know that there are so many caring medical professionals here in Nevada. God bless her in her struggle, and bless her family, too.