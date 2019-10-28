55°F
Letters

LETTER: Dying on your own terms

Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas
October 27, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Oct. 21 story on assisted suicide (“Woman wants right to die on her own terms”):

On Oct. 13, my husband passed away from terminal cancer. We discussed doctor-assisted death but knew it was not legal in Nevada. With hospice care, I was able to ease his transition from life to a peaceful death. I just wish I could have eased his severe pain sooner. His pain was my pain. There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

I very much support Hanna Olivas and her decision to go to California, but I need her to know that there are so many caring medical professionals here in Nevada. God bless her in her struggle, and bless her family, too.

LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas

LETTER: Remembering refugees
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees.

LETTER: Trump’s in trouble
Mary Longmore North Las Vegas

Wayne Allyn Root’s crystal ball is cracked and soon to crumble.