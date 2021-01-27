LETTER: Editorial cartoon on Biden inauguration was not funny

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

I watched every word of President Joe Biden’s inauguration speech and did not see any stumbling speech or incoherence. For Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez to initiate the Biden presidency by mocking this president for past moments of stumbling or missteps just perpetuates the hateful rhetoric that has inflamed the insurrectionists, white supremacists and others.

This needs to stop. It is not funny, and it accomplishes to good.