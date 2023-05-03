69°F
Letters

LETTER: Editorial cartoon on Biden’s age was fair game

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
May 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he spe ...
FILE - In this March 11, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during a prime-time address from the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Sunday letter writer Jean Younker is upset at a Michael Ramirez cartoon that poked fun at Joe Biden and his lack of mobility as he ages. Ms. Younker said that we all know people in our lives who have needed assistance as the aging process took its toll, and we should thus be more sensitive.

While much of that is true, I do not personally know anyone who is clearly impacted by aging, with cognitive disabilities and mobility issues, running for president at age 81. If you are running for president, you understand that your life, character and flaws will be exposed. You better be ready to take it. Mr. Biden’s age and his diminishing mental acuity should be on the mind of every voter. Voting for Mr. Biden while not wishing to consider this issue is not being sensitive, it is being reckless.

