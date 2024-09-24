82°F
LETTER: Election season has an international feel to it

Rich Sloan Las Vegas
September 23, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians. Maximum participation is expected thanks to all the long hours and hard work put in by taxpayer-funded agencies, especially the DMV.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots will become available throughout Clark County during the early days of October. There should be more than enough for everyone. Be sure to find your own and many others at mailboxes everywhere.

Get out and vote. Who knows if this opportunity will come around again?

