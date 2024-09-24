This year, the voting season promises to be a truly international event. Our friends from 162 countries have joined us thanks to the efforts of incumbent politicians.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots will become available throughout Clark County during the early days of October. There should be more than enough for everyone. Be sure to find your own and many others at mailboxes everywhere.

Get out and vote. Who knows if this opportunity will come around again?