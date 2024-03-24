LETTER: Elections and artificial intelligence

AP Photo/John Locher, File

Your Monday article “AI’s election info sketchy” does not really make the case that artificial intelligence is a threat to our election system. So AI models do not behave as intended or expected. So what? Much of the concern about AI appears to be a red herring, or to use a more modern expression, “Look, a squirrel!” It’s an irrelevant distraction. Disinformation is as old as writing and doesn’t need AI to flourish. Elect moral and competent people and the rest will take care of itself.

The most disturbing part of the article was the last sentence: “As the 2024 election season continues, Nevada’s secretary of state’s office will work to dispel disinformation as it arises.”