Letters

LETTER: Elections and artificial intelligence

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
March 23, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
AP Photo/John Locher, File
Your Monday article “AI’s election info sketchy” does not really make the case that artificial intelligence is a threat to our election system. So AI models do not behave as intended or expected. So what? Much of the concern about AI appears to be a red herring, or to use a more modern expression, “Look, a squirrel!” It’s an irrelevant distraction. Disinformation is as old as writing and doesn’t need AI to flourish. Elect moral and competent people and the rest will take care of itself.

The most disturbing part of the article was the last sentence: “As the 2024 election season continues, Nevada’s secretary of state’s office will work to dispel disinformation as it arises.”

Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Horsing around at the school district
Diane Rhodes Henderson

The tribal wisdom of the Dakota Indians, passed from generation to generation, says that when riding a dead horse, the best strategy is to dismount.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Growth can’t continue forever
Jason G. Brent Las Vegas

Anyone who believes that economic and/or population growth can continue on the finite Earth is a fool.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin a misunderstood lamb?
Wick McLaren St. George, Utah

Putin won’t stop his plan of aggression. He has big plans to control as much of Europe as he can. Putin threatens the West with annihilation biweekly.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Bernie’s world
Darlene Nix Henderson

More bad ideas from Vermont senator.

