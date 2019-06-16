89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Eliminating deans at Clark County School District a bad idea

Jean Mangino Las Vegas
June 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Eliminating dean positions in the Clark County School District is a huge mistake (Tuesday Review-Journal). There are so many other positions that could go first.

Superintendent Jesus Jara needs to evaluate every nonclassroom position in the district and determine whether those positions really help instruction or are simply “fluff” with a title that sounds important. Deans provide a sense of stability and accountability for the student population and enable teachers to teach. The middle and high schools need the deans. In fact, there should be a dean for every hallway in each building.

As violence increases in our schools why would Mr. Jara, eliminate the positions that can help keep this violence in check? Please reconsider. I taught in the district for 35 years and witnessed the amount of money wasted on needless positions that “appear” to help instruction but instead drain the budget.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtesy)
LETTER: The value of the US Postal Service
By Fredric Rolando, Washington, D.C.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan
Don Ellis Henderson

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.

The Spaghetti Bowl as seen from the newly completed Project Neon HOV flyover ramp on Thursday, ...
LETTER: Special HOV lanes for special classes
Ron Moers Henderson

So members of a few special classes get their own lane. The rest of us are forced into bumper-to-bumper traffic like cattle.