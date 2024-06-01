89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Ethics and the Supreme Court

(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)
More Stories
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Holding your nose at the polls this November
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Bugs and weeds stop economic opportunity
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: Desalination could alleviate water woes in the West, elsewhere
Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Here’s who’s to blame for Trump’s predicament
Steve Danning Las Vegas
May 31, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

After numerous ethics concerns were raised about the behavior of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the court in November adopted a “Code Of Conduct” that all justices are expected to follow.

We should not, however, expect the existence of ethics rules to turn an unethical person into an ethical one. That is because people who were not raised from an early age to behave in an ethical manner often remain predisposed to behaving improperly even after written ethics rules are adopted. Conversely, people who were raised from an early age to behave in an ethical manner will be predisposed to do the right thing even if written ethics rules are never adopted.

Therefore, the solution is not simply to adopt rules. Rather, the solution is to ensure that future Supreme Court candidates are individuals who were raised to be ethical and who have unassailable integrity before they are confirmed. That way, the Supreme Court can re-establish its reputation for honor and dignity, instead of continuing to project the unsettling image of an on-the-job ethics training clinic for people of dubious character.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People hold placards and Palestinian flags as they march in solidarity with the Palestinian peo ...
LETTER: Students protest death in Gaza
Michael R. Frias Las Vega

Seeking an end to death, injury and starvation of civilians in Gaza does not fit the definition of antisemitism.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

Under Mr. Trump, you paid less. Under Mr. Biden, you’ll pay more.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: It’s a tough time to vote
recommend 2
LETTER: Nobody to root for in campus protests
recommend 3
LETTER: A needed perspective on grocery merger proposal
recommend 4
LETTER: Business as usual at the Clark County School District
recommend 5
LETTER: Americans need a break from the rat race
recommend 6
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?