69°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Eviction moratorium a burden for landlords

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
April 1, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Joecks’ Friday column illustrates the insanity of the government’s pandemic policies as they interfere with our free enterprise system. Protecting renters from eviction is noble, but just passing the pain of the shutdown to property owners is completely unjust.

Any experienced property manager will tell you that once a tenant owes a month or more of rent, the tenant, no matter how well-meaning, won’t be able to make up the unpaid balance. Experienced managers will skip legal action and make it attractive for the tenant to find more suitable and affordable housing and eat the loss when they realize the tenant can’t pay.

The laughable $1,400 government payment is not going to make landlords or tenants whole at this late date. Property owners are going to be left to eat the $5,600 average loss caused by the government’s action.

MOST READ
1
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
Vaccine passports launched in Las Vegas but privacy, choice still concerns
2
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
Phil Hellmuth rallies to win marathon match with Daniel Negreanu
3
Former school counselor accused of raping student
Former school counselor accused of raping student
4
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
World Series of Poker announces tentative dates for fall
5
Johnathan Abram looking to grow ‘bigger, faster and stronger’
Johnathan Abram looking to grow ‘bigger, faster and stronger’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Democrats and Phil E. Buster
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Democrats claim Phil E. Buster is a villain and even has a new (old) nickname: Jim Crow.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: With Biden, the buck stops somewhere else
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

Because President Joe Biden has no clue how to resolve the crisis he created at the border and doesn’t want to take ownership of it, he has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with it.

(Las Vegas-Review Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas bicyclists and sidewalks
Gayda Jean Collins Las Vegas

One problem with cyclists on the sidewalk is that other cyclists, motorists and pedestrians don’t expect us to be there.

AP Photo/John Locher
LETTER: Voter protections vs. voter suppression
Donald Huey Henderson

Just hours after the Republicans in Georgia sign massive voter suppression laws into place, you run an editorial decrying the Democrats for trying to pass massive voter protections.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
LETTER: What a time for spring break
Andy Ginsburg Las Vegas

We are finally making progress with getting schools open, however limited, yet now it’s time for Spring “break.”