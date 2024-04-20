78°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: EVs will soon be ready for prime time

A car is parked by an electric charging station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
A car is parked by an electric charging station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
More Stories
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Republicans and abortion
LETTER: Metro and deadly force
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Stanley Cohen Henderson
April 19, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

T. Mayer (April 11 “EV folly” letter) opined that electric cars “will never provide a cost-effective or efficient solution to all transportation needs.” As someone who has driven an EV for the past eight years, I disagree.

Most EV owners can charge their cars at home every night, so they have much more “in the tank” than they need for their daily drive. EVs owners have no need to spend time and money at the local gas station or in the shop for tuneups, oil changes or other routine regular maintenance needed in gasoline-powered cars. Because EV motors have far fewer parts that a gasoline engine, there is less to go wrong and the life expectancy of the motor is much greater than a gas-powered engine. Even with the high cost of car batteries causing the purchase price of an EV to be greater, the overall cost of ownership of an EV is lower than for most gasoline-powered cars.

The true weakness of the EV is the ability to take it on a long road trip. When I got my EV, the range was 259 miles. Driving from Las Vegas to Southern California required stopping in Barstow, where there were four stalls for me to charge my car. Filling the “tank” could take as long as a hour. Fast forward to 2024. Now EVs have a range up to 500 miles. Charging from 10 percent to 80 percent can be done in as little as 20 minutes. And there are literally hundreds of charging stalls available to use all along the route.

The current availability of EV charging stalls is a weakness for EV ownership. However, the growth of charging networks, the improvement in range availability and the increase in charging speeds will soon erase even that relative weakness. In my opinion, in the near future EVs will provide a cost-effective and efficient solution to all transportation needs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

O.J. Simpson appears during his trial as co-defendant Clarence "C.J." Stewart confers with his ...
LETTER: O.J. tribute in bad taste
Jeff Garofalo Las Vegas

Mr. Katsilometes is apparently such a slave to celebrity that he is blinded to the character flaws of the violent felon who he remembers in fawning and adoring terms.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Justice is not always served
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Two Friday articles remind us that our “justice system” does not work well. It works better as an “injustice” system.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
VICTOR JOECKS: King Biden comes for gas cars
recommend 2
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
recommend 3
Biden unveils plan to boost EVs, phase out gas-powered cars in US
recommend 4
LETTER: Do as I say, not as I do, on EVs
recommend 5
VICTOR JOECKS: New EVs go for used prices at Las Vegas auction
recommend 6
COMMENTARY: Biden wants our cars and trucks: ‘Unhinged from reality’