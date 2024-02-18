LETTER: Fake Nevada electors and legal jurisdiction

The wrongdoing was against the entire state of Nevada. So it should not make any difference in which county someone said and did what.

I must be missing something, even though I realize it is an attorney’s job to find loopholes. The case of the “fake electors” and where it can or cannot be tried (Thursday Review-Journal) is just mind-boggling.

The wrongdoing was against the entire state of Nevada. So it should not make any difference in which county someone said and did what. They attempted to undo the voters’ decision. The six individuals were wrong, and they knew it.