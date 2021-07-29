LETTER: Father who left daughter in car to die doesn’t deserve sympathy

Those of us who are fathers know this man does not deserve to be called a father.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sidney Deal was the father of a toddler who died in his hot car (Friday Review-Journal). He locked his keys in the car while his daughter was inside.

His car was new, and he refused to break a window to save his daughter. He valued the car more than his daughter. Now he faces less than a year in jail due to a plea bargain.

Those of us who are fathers know this man does not deserve to be called a father. A true father would not hesitate one second to break his car window to save his child.