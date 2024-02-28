57°F
Letters

LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant

Rick Kern Incline Village
February 27, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

The FBI just outed one of its own long-term, trusted sources. Trusted — at least until he fingered the “Big Guy.” What a Banana Republic Joe Biden and his Department of Justice have turned us into. We can only hope Hillary Clinton won’t wind up as Smirnov’s jailer.

LETTER: Alabama IVF court ruling a result of ignorance
David Adams Las Vegas

It is apparent that the justices on the Alabama Supreme Court either did not understand the process of IVF, or are, frankly, religious nutcakes who don’t give a damn.

LETTER: A’s plans an insult to Las Vegas fans
Frank A. Soto Jr. North Las Vegas

The A’s short-term goal of staying in Oakland, with fallback plans of Salt Lake City and Sacramento is a slap in the face of Las Vegas baseball fans.

LETTER: A path toward immigration reform
Jack Feely North Las Vegas

In my view, immigrants seeking to come to the United States send a powerful message about what a great country we have.

