LETTER: FBI comes after its own trusted informant

Remember when the Democrats lectured us on the importance of never revealing the identity of a confidential informant? Apparently, when you provide the FBI with information about a sitting president taking bribes from Ukraine, all bets are off.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The FBI just outed one of its own long-term, trusted sources. Trusted — at least until he fingered the “Big Guy.” What a Banana Republic Joe Biden and his Department of Justice have turned us into. We can only hope Hillary Clinton won’t wind up as Smirnov’s jailer.