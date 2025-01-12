43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/John Locher)
More Stories
President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo)
LETTER: Nevada House Democrats buck their party
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
Jim Veltri Las Vegas
January 11, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It must be terribly frustrating for the California fire victims to hear the continued bickering between Republicans and Democrats as to who is to blame. In the military after an exercise there’s an after action report. This is the time that what worked or didn’t work is discussed and analyzed. Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue? Let’s save lives first then discuss.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden, right, and Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted ...
LETTER: Dave Barry’s year-ender was a hoot
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Looking back on 2024. I am saving it to reread when I need a real “pick me up” in the coming months.

LETTER: Victims of LA fires will face issues
Phil Winter Henderson

The California government’s red tape bureaucracy will be mind-numbing and unimaginably frustrating for those who lost everything.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Will snails block lithium mine in Nevada?
John Macdonald Las Vegas

Lithium is an essential mineral in the effort to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide. Getting it from China is not the answer.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File
LETTER: Trump wins bout with Zuckerberg
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

It’s so transparently obvious that it’s laughable Zuckerberg id doing it to save himself from scrutiny by cozying up to Mr. Trump.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
LETTER: Democratic lawfare against Donald Trump
John Fields Las Vegas

Anyone, including those in the media, who refers to Mr. Trump as a convicted felon is attempting to legitimize the illegitimate and deserves the label “fascist” themselves.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Presidents and pardons
Bob Morrison Las Vegas

The Jan. 6 rioters, pardons and the death penalty.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A gun in every household?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Everyone having hand guns will ultimately return us to the era of the “fast draw,” as opposed to working for a fast police response.

MORE STORIES