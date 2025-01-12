LETTER: Finger pointing over the California fires

Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue?

It must be terribly frustrating for the California fire victims to hear the continued bickering between Republicans and Democrats as to who is to blame. In the military after an exercise there’s an after action report. This is the time that what worked or didn’t work is discussed and analyzed. Finger pointed and accusations just lead people to not trust anyone, even if they’re being helped. Why does this tragedy need to be a political issue? Let’s save lives first then discuss.