Letters

LETTER: First lady provides lesson in grace and civility

Gordon Blugis Henderson
December 3, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

When did we revert to becoming a nation of Neanderthals?

In the recent history of our country, I have no recollection of any first lady ever being booed while making a public presentation (Nov. 27 Review-Journal). The topic of Melania Trump’s talk to middle school and high school students in Baltimore was, of course, the drug crisis in our country.

Ms. Trump made her presentation in spite of the Neanderthal conduct of an isolated group. In the process, the first lady provided a lesson in grace and civility.

