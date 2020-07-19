LETTER: Flouting Nevada’s separation-of-powers doctrine has consequences

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Review-Journal’s July 5 editorial, “The perils of bargaining for state workers,” was on point articulating the disaster that government union power has become. However, calling for reform in the bargaining process is only window dressing.

The root of the corruption rests securely in the fact we have so many government insiders sitting in elected office in violation of the Nevada Constitution’s separation of powers doctrine.

The 2019 legislative session was a bonanza of goodies for government unions. Collective bargaining for state workers was only part of a very sweet package. If that session was not a wake-up call for every citizen with even a modicum of respect for the state constitution, then nothing will be.

Nevada government today is a conglomeration of entities reaping the benefits of policies created by their own members sitting in office treating the state constitution like toilet paper. It’s a government of AFSCME by the SEIU and for the NSEA, etc. Please, for the sake of everything, stop voting for government employees.