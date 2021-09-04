LETTER: Food stame eligibility requirements are too liberal

Expanding benefits is fine, but not for the middle class.

Your Aug. 30 editorial chastises President Joe Biden for expanding the food stamp benefit. But you miss the real point of contention: A family of four right now can make $52,404 a year and get (before Mr. Biden’s increase) $8,160 ($680 a month) in benefits.

I would be happy to be hired as a construction worker, new Las Vegas teacher or a call center supervisor for $50,000 so my wife can stay home with 2 children and get another $680 to buy food — including unhealthy potato chips and ice cream.

Expanding benefits is fine, but only if salary qualification levels are reduced.