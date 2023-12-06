54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Fossil fuels are the real supervillian

Joanne Leovy Las Vegas
December 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
(Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

Victor Joecks’ scary tale about the COP28 climate conference is either intentionally misleading or willfully ignorant. His claim that fossil fuels are necessary for economic growth is no longer true. Wind and solar are now cheaper than oil and gas, and the transition to renewables does not impede economic growth. Energy efficient buildings and appliances save consumers and businesses money while reducing pollution.

Unchecked climate change is a threat to a stable economy. Analysts at the International Monetary Fund project economic losses of at least 25 percent later this century if we do not take aggressive action to reduce the pace of global warming. Climate-fueled disasters cost the United States $165 billion last year.

Fossil fuels are causing increased drought and water wars, reduced crop yields, displacement and migration, wildfires and more diseases such as dengue fever and gangrene from Vibrio bacteria. Air pollution kills more than 100,000 Americans each year and causes many expensive health problems. Phasing out fossil fuels to net zero by 2050 would improve health and economic productivity so much that Nevada would see more than $1 billion in annual benefit.

Mr. Joecks has it backward. Fossil fuels are the real villains with a “license to kill.”

MOST READ
1
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
Vegas-to-LA rail project lands $3B in federal funds
2
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
3
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
4
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
First look inside Durango — PHOTOS
5
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Badge found in search belonged to trooper killed in crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
COMMENTARY: Another example of bad policy in California
COMMENTARY: Another example of bad policy in California
VICTOR JOECKS: COP28 climate summit seeks a ‘License to Kill’
VICTOR JOECKS: COP28 climate summit seeks a ‘License to Kill’
LETTER: The Democratic war on fossil fuels is costing Americans
LETTER: The Democratic war on fossil fuels is costing Americans
Imagining Energy Differently
Imagining Energy Differently
Next-generation geothermal power project in Nevada a milestone for clean energy
Next-generation geothermal power project in Nevada a milestone for clean energy
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Can Europe become Western again?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: Can Europe become Western again?