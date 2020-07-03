90°F
Letters

LETTER: Free tele-health for Clark County students

Paul Bagley Las Vegas
July 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The last thing I heard was that the Clark County School District had a deficit in the multiple millions of dollars due to COVID-19. Now all a sudden the district is going to give free telehealth care to all of the 325,000 students (Sunday Review-Journal). Last time I checked, telehealth care was not free. If there is such a budget deficit, where is the money coming from?

The story noted that the company which is supposed to provide the telehealth care is out of California. Odd. I guess Nevada isn’t good enough.

