LETTER: Freedom is not a partisan issue

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Independence Day has always been a day for me to reflect on how grateful I am for this country and the freedoms I have. My thoughts are now being consumed by bloviating bureaucrats who mandate how I must act when I leave home because I cannot be trusted to keep myself and others safe. Meanwhile, city streets are consumed with civil unrest as we reimagine our national history. If anyone dares to challenge the logic behind any of these topics, they are quickly forced to step in line and labeled as partisans.

Freedom is not a partisan issue and is pertinent to all Americans regardless of affiliation. The little bit of liberty we have left is being eroded at an incredibly fast pace. I do not think this is what our forefathers envisioned when they fought for our independence and subsequently penned the U.S. Constitution.