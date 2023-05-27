79°F
Letters

LETTER: Gay and trans people no threat to family values

Cassandra Peterson Pahrump
May 26, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. f ...
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The hate toward gays and trans people needs to stop. We have fake outrage about family values when divorce and adultery made the Top 10 (commandments). So many people out there are having sex before marriage and talking about their “baby mommas.” We have many children without fathers because women are forced to have babies while the man holds no responsibility. Half the nation is divorced.

Gay/trans people aren’t ruining family values. Straight people are. Normalizing your sexual sins doesn’t make them lesser sins. Maybe we do need to put up the commandments so straight people will stop their sins. Get rid of the log in your own eye.

