LETTER: Gerard Gallant deserved better from Golden Knights

As the dust settles on the shocking news that Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was fired last week, it raises questions about how this actually went down.

I know all about the jargon that depicts this as a business decision and that a change was needed. I get it. These things happen every day in professional sports. But, in this case, I think the organization owed something more to Mr. Gallant.

Management could have allowed him to finish the three road games prior to the All-Star game. Then they could have let him enjoy coaching at the All-Star game. He earned that privilege.

The team then had a bye week. That would have been a perfect time to make the move with some class and dignity for a man who gave so much to the fans and to our city.

Mr. Gallant did not deserve that fate in the way they did it. He deserved better. The Knights missed the mark on this one.