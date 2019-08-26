LETTER: Get annoying Tom Steyer off the airwaves

He is a fool because he talks about issues already being addressed.

FILE - Tom Steyer discusses climate change at a symposium in Sacramento, Calif. AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

I talk to friends, relatives and neighbors to see if they are getting tired of the hate TV ads from Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. They are. They think he is a fool because he talks about issues already being addressed by candidates from both parties.

No one knows why he is running for president. He never debates. He never follows the other Democrats at campaign stops. He doesn’t do interviews on national television.

Any time of day or night, he says the same thing, mainly attacking President Donald Trump and the entire U.S. government. I don’t know how he will get on the Democrat ticket as a candidate unless his billions buy him a spot.