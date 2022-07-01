96°F
Letters

LETTER: Give equal time to crisis pregnancy centers

Josh Kunis Las Vegas
June 30, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
A memorial to the unborn during the anti-abortion rally "Honoring our Forgotten Babies&q ...
A memorial to the unborn during the anti-abortion rally “Honoring our Forgotten Babies" outside First Choice Pregnancy Services on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

On page 10A of the Review-Journal on Saturday, you published an add-on to a story about abortion entitled, “Where can I get an abortion in Nevada?” I proceeded to search on every single page of the paper that day but couldn’t find a corresponding add-on entitled “Where can I get pregnancy crisis counseling to help me keep my baby in Nevada?”

Funny, I just couldn’t find that. I guess equal time and fair reporting are no longer a part of the R-J’s tenets, just blatant liberalism.

