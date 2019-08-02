LETTER: Giving Dina Titus the answer she wants on impeachment

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Recently I received an email from Rep. Dina Titus’ group asking my feelings about impeaching President Donald Trump. I responded “No.” My response appears to have disappeared, and I received another email requesting the same information. I responded again, “No.” I then received the same email again. This time I responded “Yes.” This must have worked, as I’ve not heard back. A good reason not to believe in polls. Dina Titus now favors impeachment (Tuesday Review-Journal). God help us.