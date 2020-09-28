LETTER: Global warming and forest fires

The fires are not being blamed on the change in heat but more on droughts brought on by climate change.

An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns at a hillside in Yucaipa, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

In response to John Stossel’s Wednesday column about forest mismanagement: This is coming from people trying to find some climate expert who agrees with their way of thinking. The fires are not being blamed on the change in heat but more on droughts brought on by climate change. So, yes, small fires cleared dead trees but rains came and put them out.

Again, I am surprised all of America did not burn down years ago because the American Indians didn’t clear out the forest. Please, Mr. Stossel, give me a break. Forests are meant to rot, not to be cleared out by man.