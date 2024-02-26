57°F
Letters

LETTER: God, the chicken and the egg

RJ Liepins Henderson
February 25, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I read with great interest Victor Joecks’ Feb 18 column on “A case for God.” One has to remember three things.

First, there is not a scientist in the world who can explain what came first, the chicken or the egg. Second, as comedian Steven Wright once said, “If we evolved from monkeys and apes, why are there still monkeys and apes?” Third, understand your own complexity. What makes us so different from other animals? Why were we given dominion?

The truth is that many of us believe in God, but our lifestyles prevent us from admitting it. Wouldn’t want to lose friends over it. God bless us and protect us all.

Fans line up to enter the Las Vegas Ballpark for the Las Vegas Aviators' home opener in Downtow ...
LETTER: A’s short-term plans don’t include Las Vegas
Frank A. Soto Jr. North Las Vegas

Playing in a minor league park in Salt Lake City or Sacramento for three years is an insult to Las Vegas fans when we have a new minor league park here.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: A path toward immigration reform
Jack Feely North Las Vegas

In my view, immigrants seeking to come to the United States send a powerful message about what a great country we have.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Student loan forgiveness?
Joyce Belveal Las Vegas

If I bought a car for $20,000 and didn’t pay in full or make payments, it would be repossessed.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Trump civil judgment a fraud
Steven Ginther Mesquite

Most if not all real estate developers needing to borrow money inflate their assets in hope of getting more money.

