LETTER: God, the chicken and the egg

(Getty Images)

I read with great interest Victor Joecks’ Feb 18 column on “A case for God.” One has to remember three things.

First, there is not a scientist in the world who can explain what came first, the chicken or the egg. Second, as comedian Steven Wright once said, “If we evolved from monkeys and apes, why are there still monkeys and apes?” Third, understand your own complexity. What makes us so different from other animals? Why were we given dominion?

The truth is that many of us believe in God, but our lifestyles prevent us from admitting it. Wouldn’t want to lose friends over it. God bless us and protect us all.