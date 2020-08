Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

I love the Vegas Golden Knights. They are my team. But I have lost all respect for Ryan Reaves and Robin Lehner for their disgraceful act of taking a knee during the national anthems of their game on Monday.

Here are wealthy athletes, one from Canada and one from Sweden, showing no respect for the hosting nation nor their own country or teams. They should both be ashamed of themselves.