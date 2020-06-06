LETTER: Good for Twitter for exposing President Donald Trump’s lies

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I would like for President Donald Trump’s supporters and followers to explain to me how allowing him to spread 18,000 misstatements and outright lies on Twitter is protecting them, me and our families from the coronavirus and the economic fallout that accompanies the pandemic. These are clearly the most important matters that should be getting presidential attention.

But to understand where his attention really is, contrast the 70 days it took him to come to grips with the virus that has now killed more than 100,000 of our citizens with the two contested tweets it took for him to start a legal campaign against Twitter and threaten to shut this large employer down.

We must rid ourselves of this self-centered reality star and return to a real president who is actually interested in the well-being of the American people and our democracy.