Letters

LETTER: Good guy with a gun doesn’t always stop a mass shooting

Terry Cox Henderson
July 4, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. ...
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Allison Dinner/AFP/Getty Images)

Victor Joecks wrote in his Friday column that, “A good guy with a gun just did something gun control laws couldn’t do — stop a would-be mass shooter.” The “mass shooter” to whom he refers got off one shot in the lobby of the Turnberry Towers before his gun jammed. I believe an earlier article said the shooter had an AR-15. He was then shot several times by an armed security guard.

Granted, a “good guy with a gun” might have prevented a tragedy in this instance. But this “good guy with a gun” is becoming a sad cliche among Second Amendment absolutists. How many “good guys with guns” did it take to stop, not prevent, the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas? And how long did it take for all of those “good guys” to act?

Good guys with guys stopping bad guys with guns is just as often a case of luck rather than design.

