LETTER: GOP all over the map on immigration

Republicans in Congress want it both ways, and everybody knows you can’t have it both ways. They want the border secure, but they refuse to vote “yes” on a bill that would make it more secure. They want to keep the immigration situation as a political talking point thinking it will hurt President Joe Biden.

They are sadly mistaken. Even the most die-hard Republican can easily see through this thinly veiled ploy.

It is time for people who believe in America to come to the aid of America and our allies around the world. Throw these potential disruptors out of power. Let’s take our country back by passing the bipartisan immigration bill.