LETTER: GOP talking points on health care are exactly that

Top view of modern, sterile doctors office desk. Medical accessories on a white table background with copy space around products. Photo taken from above.

In his Aug. 2 column, Victor Joecks wrote, “Jake Tapper asked if candidates would be willing to raise taxes on middle-income Americans to provide universal coverage.” Mr. Joecks then expressed shock that Bernie Sanders said, “Jake, your question is a Republican talking point.”

Mr. Joecks proves Sanders’ statement is true by leaving out the second half of the question, which said that insurance premiums, co-pays, co-insurance and deductibles would be eliminated. I checked the transcript. Every time Mr. Tapper mentioned higher taxes, he also mentioned that other costs would go away.

I’ve read many editorials and columns in the Review-Journal that mention only the cost of “Medicare for All” and never mention the many health care costs we currently pay. That is a reality and that is Republican spin.

Many people hear “would you be willing to raise taxes” and never hear the second half of the question. A less biased phrasing is: Would you be willing to trade raising taxes for eliminating premiums, etc.

This phrasing cues listeners that there are two parts to the question and they will be getting something in exchange.