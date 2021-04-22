69°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak and his mask

Debra Krupp Las Vegas
April 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Our Nevada governor has had COVID and been vaccinated, yet he still goes around in a mask. For someone who claims to be devoted to science, he certainly doesn’t know much about immunity.

With widespread vaccinations and advances in therapeutics, it really is time to get back to real life and not this theater of the absurd in which Gov. Steve Sisolak demands we all participate.

THE LATEST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: But the COVID crisis is over
A.J. Maimbourg Las Vegas

Businesses are authorized to be open at up to 50 percent capacity in Nevada and will be fully opening up no later than June 1, according to Gov. Steve Sisolak.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Responsible gun owners should support safeguards
Donald W. Barnard Reno

I am a gun owner and retired law enforcement, and I support H.R. 8, the U.S. House bill that would require criminal background checks for individual guns sales.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, speaks at a symposi ...
LETTER: Boycott ‘woke’ corporations
Ian Gecker Las Vegas

Isn’t it wonderful that corporations are now “woke” to the injustices in our society but they will do business in communist China.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
LETTER: Nevada’s energy goals and natural gas
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

The Nevada goal of net zero emissions by 2050, approved two years ago by the Legislature, is already causing controversy.

(AP file)
LETTER: I-15 traffic and train travel between Vegas and LA
John Hedwall Las Vegas

Sunday’s article about the “jobs bill” aiding rail projects between Las Vegas and Los Angeles said approximately 47,000 vehicles travel Interstate 15 daily between the two regions.