LETTER: Gov. Sisolak and his mask

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Our Nevada governor has had COVID and been vaccinated, yet he still goes around in a mask. For someone who claims to be devoted to science, he certainly doesn’t know much about immunity.

With widespread vaccinations and advances in therapeutics, it really is time to get back to real life and not this theater of the absurd in which Gov. Steve Sisolak demands we all participate.