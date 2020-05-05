76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak in over his head

Justin Pasquale North Las Vegas
May 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Having observed Gov. Steve Sisolak’s management of the coronavirus pandemic over the past six weeks, two things are clear: He’s in over his head, and his agenda is political, despite claims to the contrary. His nightmarish news conferences are evidence of the former, while his joining the so-called “Western state compact” is evidence of the latter.

Press conferences, in theory, are supposed to provide the public with useful information and give leaders the opportunity to demonstrate they have the situation well in hand. Gov. Sisolak’s do neither. In fact, I often feel less informed after watching his pressers, and he certainly does not come off as in control. Nor does he appear empathetic to the plight of the recently unemployed.

As for the “Western state compact,” what do Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado have in common with Nevada? (Hint: it’s not the coronavirus.) Bingo. Democratic governors. But, with the exception of Oregon, none of those states is similarly situated with Nevada regarding the virus outbreak. So why partner with them instead of Arizona or Utah, which are similarly situated? It’s obvious. Their governors are Republican. But remember, it’s not political. Right.

Gov. Sisolak should be focused on what’s best for Nevadans and our economy, not his political career.

MOST READ
1
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
‘Red takeover’ rally to ride into Las Vegas Strip for tourism
2
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
Gaming Control Board details casino requirements for reopening
3
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
Zak Bagans quarantined for ‘Ghost Adventures’ miniseries
4
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
At least two grocery chains requiring face masks at Las Vegas Valley stores
5
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
MGM Resorts’ layoffs filled with Vegas industry vets
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST