LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak in over his head

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Having observed Gov. Steve Sisolak’s management of the coronavirus pandemic over the past six weeks, two things are clear: He’s in over his head, and his agenda is political, despite claims to the contrary. His nightmarish news conferences are evidence of the former, while his joining the so-called “Western state compact” is evidence of the latter.

Press conferences, in theory, are supposed to provide the public with useful information and give leaders the opportunity to demonstrate they have the situation well in hand. Gov. Sisolak’s do neither. In fact, I often feel less informed after watching his pressers, and he certainly does not come off as in control. Nor does he appear empathetic to the plight of the recently unemployed.

As for the “Western state compact,” what do Washington, Oregon, California and Colorado have in common with Nevada? (Hint: it’s not the coronavirus.) Bingo. Democratic governors. But, with the exception of Oregon, none of those states is similarly situated with Nevada regarding the virus outbreak. So why partner with them instead of Arizona or Utah, which are similarly situated? It’s obvious. Their governors are Republican. But remember, it’s not political. Right.

Gov. Sisolak should be focused on what’s best for Nevadans and our economy, not his political career.