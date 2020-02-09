53°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs beefed up security — with guns

Robert Swift Boulder City
February 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Monday story, “State seeks raise to protect Sisolak”: Wow. Our taxes now go for more protection for Gov. Steve Sisolak, the same person who is ready to sign away our Second Amendment rights. I found it really rich that, due to some unknown threats, he now needs more protection. How about the people of our state?

He and the Democrats work hard to declare our Second Amendment rights don’t matter, but members of his security detail can carry anything they choose to use anywhere he goes? So goes the left: Do as I say, not as I do. I say before you pass another anti-gun bill, think about the people who can’t afford armed security.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Nancy Pelosi and the ripped speech
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

This is the behavior others accuse the president of exhibiting. And she wasn’t impeached.

Tom Steyer (El Tiempo)
LETTER: The hypocrisy of Tom Steyer
Joseph Schillmoeller Las Vegas

Why doesn’t Mr. Steyer surrender every penny he made dealing in the fossil fuel industry.