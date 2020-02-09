LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak needs beefed up security — with guns

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, right. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Monday story, “State seeks raise to protect Sisolak”: Wow. Our taxes now go for more protection for Gov. Steve Sisolak, the same person who is ready to sign away our Second Amendment rights. I found it really rich that, due to some unknown threats, he now needs more protection. How about the people of our state?

He and the Democrats work hard to declare our Second Amendment rights don’t matter, but members of his security detail can carry anything they choose to use anywhere he goes? So goes the left: Do as I say, not as I do. I say before you pass another anti-gun bill, think about the people who can’t afford armed security.