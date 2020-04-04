61°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Steve Sisolak showing leadership in time of crisis

Carol Cravens Henderson
April 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Each morning, I read the opinions in the Review-Journal from the people in Nevada. I have not seen one “thank you” to Gov. Steve Sisolak for the job he is trying to do.

Gov. Sisolak made the call early to close all unnecessary business, which has helped. He appointed a recovery task force to coordinate and secure the many things needed to combat this virus. He has listened to what the scientists have stated and is trying to save lives. His briefings are to the point and he tells the truth.

Gov. Sisolak is dancing as fast as he can. Come on, people. Stop nitpicking and give credit where credit is due.

