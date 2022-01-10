LETTER: Greens against green energy

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In response to your Tuesday editorial, “Once again, greens sue to block green energy development”:

Operational definition of today’s environmentalists: people who drive their electric cars to a protest against building any kind of facility to generate the electricity to charge their electric cars so they can drive to another protest against mines necessary to obtain the raw materials to make their electric cars.

I wonder where they think solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal heat pumps and all the other things they claim to support actually come from? It’s pretty clear from the breathtakingly wide variety of projects they are against that they have no clue whatsoever.