47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Greens against green energy

Mike Hansen Las Vegas
January 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

In response to your Tuesday editorial, “Once again, greens sue to block green energy development”:

Operational definition of today’s environmentalists: people who drive their electric cars to a protest against building any kind of facility to generate the electricity to charge their electric cars so they can drive to another protest against mines necessary to obtain the raw materials to make their electric cars.

I wonder where they think solar panels, wind turbines, geothermal heat pumps and all the other things they claim to support actually come from? It’s pretty clear from the breathtakingly wide variety of projects they are against that they have no clue whatsoever.

MOST READ
1
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
An open letter to fans from Raiders captain Alec Ingold
2
Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game
Raiders make roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game
3
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
Dozens of flights canceled Sunday at Las Vegas airport
4
Defense in Henry Ruggs’ DUI case awaits body cam video of crash scene
Defense in Henry Ruggs’ DUI case awaits body cam video of crash scene
5
Raiders vs. Chargers officially a play-in game, unless …
Raiders vs. Chargers officially a play-in game, unless …
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: The electric car debate
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

If they’re so great for consumers, why do we need subsidies?