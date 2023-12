(Washington Post photo by Matt McClain)

In his Dec. 13 letter to the Review-Journal, Michael O. Kreps cites that part of the Second Amendment that states “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” I have never seen a pro-gun proponent recite the first part of the Second Amendment, which is “a well-regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state.” Where is that “well-regulated militia”?