91°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Hard work

September 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article (“Nevada college students get creative to avoid loan debt”) on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance. This work will minimize future loan debt and, more importantly, demonstrate a desirable attitude to future employers.

It is refreshing to see young people like these pursue their goals. Too many young people claim to want to go to college but, when they can’t afford it, hang out at parks and malls, while many businesses have “Help Wanted” signs out. If they are not willing to help themselves by taking a lesser job, they don’t deserve the free tuition or interest-free loans they protest for. Besides, if taxpayers have to pay for all these freebies, businesses will be unable to hire after being cannibalized by IRS.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Allen Grayson, 60, from Bakersfield, Calif., eats popcorn before getting in line for a spot on ...
LETTER: Easy money

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

The Liberty High school football players take the field during a football game against Chandler ...
LETTER: Bad optics

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

Las Vegas Sun newspapers photographed on Aug. 29, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.

Wayne Allyn Root (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wayne Allyn Root pats himself on the back
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

I read Wayne Allyn Root’s column for the sheer entertainment, like reading the comics. His Aug. 25 commentary didn’t disappoint.