LETTER: Hard work

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article (“Nevada college students get creative to avoid loan debt”) on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance. This work will minimize future loan debt and, more importantly, demonstrate a desirable attitude to future employers.

It is refreshing to see young people like these pursue their goals. Too many young people claim to want to go to college but, when they can’t afford it, hang out at parks and malls, while many businesses have “Help Wanted” signs out. If they are not willing to help themselves by taking a lesser job, they don’t deserve the free tuition or interest-free loans they protest for. Besides, if taxpayers have to pay for all these freebies, businesses will be unable to hire after being cannibalized by IRS.