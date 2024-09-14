LETTER: Heat from solar panels a cause for concern
Solar panels can reach temperatures of 150 degrees and up.
The Bureau of Land Management wants to build solar panel farms on 12 million acres of Nevada land. The main concerns are overwhelming rural county employees, draining already-strained aquifers and disrupting desert habitat. I have another concern: How much heat will be emitted into the atmosphere from these panels?
We know asphalt roads and sidewalks create urban heat domes. We just experienced the hottest summer on record. Solar panels can reach temperatures of 150 degrees and up. I would ask Gov. Joe Lombardo to request Congress to study how much hotter the people, wildlife and livestock can expect the temperatures to rise in ours and surrounding states.