Letters

LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election

AP Photo/John Locher, File
AP Photo/John Locher, File
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas
October 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I want to extend a very grateful thank you to the Review-Journal for the help you provide in the upcoming election. I particularly appreciate the voter guide and recommendations on the editorial page. I find they are well thought-out and help me navigate the sometimes complex nature of our elections. Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
John Fields Henderson

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

