LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election

I want to extend a very grateful thank you to the Review-Journal for the help you provide in the upcoming election. I particularly appreciate the voter guide and recommendations on the editorial page. I find they are well thought-out and help me navigate the sometimes complex nature of our elections. Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.