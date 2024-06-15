98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Henderson spends millions on sports facilities

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
(Southern Nevada Water Authority)
LETTER: Southern Nevada doesn’t need more land for growth
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Bob Huggins Henderson
June 14, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Last week the Henderson City Council approved Resolution 48, which adds a ballot question to this fall’s election asking Henderson residents to approve a levy of 6 cents per $100 of assessed value to fund a $27.5 million bond to improve and maintain its fire department. I would point out that, in 2022, the city of Henderson spent $42 million on the Dollar Loan Center, with a supposed $36 million annual return in economic benefits, according to then-Mayor Debra March. Later that year, the city purchased the Fiesta Casino site for $32 million for a “future multi-use community sports facility. ” This is supposed to generate an annual economic impact of nearly $40 million. Now the city plans to vote on approving a 180,000-square-foot indoor sports complex that will cost $70 million and supposedly generate $39.1 million in economic output annually.

If Henderson officials can find funds for the three items mentioned above, I would think that they could find $27.5 million for the fire department without increasing property taxes on residents, especially after all of the millions of dollars that supposedly to be produced annually by these other projects.

Raising property taxes will increase rent, as owners will undoubtedly pass costs on to renters. It will also negatively impact those folks who own their homes but are on fixed incomes.

Perhaps the city might consider raising ticket prices for each seat at the sports complex by $1 and/or reducing the size of the 180,000-square-foot indoor complex. Use the money raised or saved to fund fire department improvements rather than raise the property tax on Henderson residents.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Visitors enter the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
LETTER: Red Rock development ‘compromise’ is depressing
Evan Blythin Blue Diamond

Red Rock Canyon is a fragile natural wonder. To claim that 3,500 homes and the traffic that goes with them, and changing the nature of the watershed, will not negatively impact the area is absurd.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian warships off the Florida coast
Kenneth Braun Pahrump

It’s strange that the mainstream media are treating Russian combat ships miles off the Florida coast as nothing to see here.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Columnist gaslights about Donald Trump
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Mr. Trump would have not won if his affair with Stormy Daniels had been made public after the “Access Hollywood” tapes in which Mr. Trump brags that he grabs women by the genitals.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: A balanced approach on the energy transition
Neal Matzkin Henderson

We will never be free of fossil fuels. A balanced approach is needed. Politically doctrinaire positions on both sides won’t help us resolve the current problems.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Up, up and away
Al Garth Las Vegas

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: More taxes by the numbers
recommend 2
LETTER: Not all Republicans are beholden to the Trump cult
recommend 3
EDITORIAL: Boosting supply, not rent control, key to lowering housing costs
recommend 4
LETTER: Trump or Biden on taxes?
recommend 5
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
recommend 6
LETTER: Trump leads Biden in Nevada?