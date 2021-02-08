LETTER: Here we go again with Harry Reid International

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

In November 2018, I wrote about the Review-Journal article “McCarran out, Reid in?” Unfortunately, the story did not state that renaming McCarran International Airport after Harry Reid was the second most unpopular bill proposal during the 2017 legislative session, with 3,151 public comments against and only 63 public comments in favor. Now the issue is back again (Wednesday Review-Journal). Obviously, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom intends to disregard the citizens of Nevada and jam this down our throats.