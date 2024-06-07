101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Ukraine, Gaza have key differences

(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)
More Stories
Former President Donald J. Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
LETTER: The bright side of Trump’s conviction
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The ticking time bomb
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Are we now a banana republic?
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Stylebook changes on Trump
Tony Kyriacou Henderson
June 6, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

There is, a glaring difference in the civilian deaths in Palestine and those in Ukraine. The Palestinian Authority doesn’t distinguish between terrorist deaths and those of civilians. Hamas is so embedded in Palestinian society as to be indistinguishable. The Ukrainian military, on the other hand, cares too much for its people to put them in harm’s way by embedding soldiers, ammo or weapons amid civilians.

The recent tent fire that claimed 45 Palestinian lives was caused by a secondary explosion, likely as a result of arms stored by Hamas, recent evidence suggests.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the tent fire, “A tragic accident,” Vladimir Putin readily admits that Russian attacks are aimed at civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, cafes and residential buildings.

While civilians are being pummeled in both conflicts, the circumstances are different. Russia’s land grab is intentionally targeting the civilian population while the Israeli military is doing its best to avoid civilian deaths after a horrific attack.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The ticking time bomb
Frank Bean Henderson

For a decade, our leaders have ignored the soaring national debt.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Praise for the courageous Trump jurors
Claud Smith North Las Vegas

These patriotic people struck a blow for American justice. Now let us measure up by striking a similar blow at the ballot box on Nov. 5 to keep this resurrection of justice going forward.

Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Poker legend suffers shocking bad beat, eliminated from WSOP event
recommend 2
111-degree day descends on Las Vegas earlier than ever before
recommend 3
Aces’ initiation of rookie Kate Martin part of positive team culture
recommend 4
Henderson City Council gives city manager 3.5 percent bonus
recommend 5
How an A-lister helped a Las Vegas act reach 2K shows
recommend 6
Henderson, North Las Vegas win approval to sponsor charter schools