LETTER: Ukraine, Gaza have key differences

Russia’s land grab is intentionally targeting the civilian population while the Israeli military is doing its best to avoid civilian deaths after a horrific attack.

There is, a glaring difference in the civilian deaths in Palestine and those in Ukraine. The Palestinian Authority doesn’t distinguish between terrorist deaths and those of civilians. Hamas is so embedded in Palestinian society as to be indistinguishable. The Ukrainian military, on the other hand, cares too much for its people to put them in harm’s way by embedding soldiers, ammo or weapons amid civilians.

The recent tent fire that claimed 45 Palestinian lives was caused by a secondary explosion, likely as a result of arms stored by Hamas, recent evidence suggests.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the tent fire, “A tragic accident,” Vladimir Putin readily admits that Russian attacks are aimed at civilian infrastructure such as schools, hospitals, cafes and residential buildings.

